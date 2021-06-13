India reports lowest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases after 71 days, records 80,834 new infections

New Delhi: India on Sunday (June 13, 2021) reported its lowest one-day rise in the COVID-19 cases after 71 days. The country recorded 80,834 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the figures by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

India's active caseload has now declined to 10,26,159, while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 4.74% and the daily positivity rate stands at 4.25%.

There were also 3,303 coronavirus-related deaths between Saturday and Sunday morning.

So far, there have been 2.94 crore cases and 3.70 lakh fatalities across the country.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also informed that 1,32,062 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. India now has registered 2.80 crore recoveries and the recovery rate has improved to 95.26%.

Meanwhile, more than 25.31 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

Earlier on Saturday, the Centre responded to a report which claimed that India has suffered five to seven times 'excess deaths' than the official number of COVID-19 fatalities. The Centre said that the report is 'without any basis' and 'seems to be misinformed'.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "The unsound analysis of the said article is based on extrapolation of data without any epidemiological evidence."



