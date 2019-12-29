Haryana farmers will get food at Rs 10, says CM Khattar

Haryana: Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar will soon introduce the scheme of providing ten rupees food to farmers in grain market. The same system will also be introduced in sugar mills where farmers will get food for ten rupees. Khattar made this declaration while he attending meeting party volunteers in Rohtak's Canal Rest House.

After the Haryana government launches the scheme, farmers will not have to go far from the field to fetch food. Khattar also said that they are planning a lot of other beneficiaries schemes for farmers and labors of the state and will slowly implement them here.

Khattar, further extended new years greeting to the people of Haryana and said, ''I wish and hope that the new years brings immense happiness and progress in everyone's life.''

Live TV

Before the assembly election, farmer's welfare was one of the key highlights in both Congress and BJP's manifesto. Several promises were made in this regard.

Khattar sworn in as the CM of Haryana on October 27. The polls were held on October 21 and the results declared on October 24.

The BJP won 40 seats with six short of a majority in the 90-member Assembly. Besides the 10 JJP legislators, seven independent MLAs have also extended support to the BJP, helping it reach a tally of 57 seats. The Congress won 31 seats, improving its tally from 19 in 2014.