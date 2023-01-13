Haryana government extends winter vacation for schools as cold wave conditions continue; Check details

The Haryana government today extended the winter vacation for its schools as there is no respite from the cold wave. Since the met department has also predicted some rains, the government decided to extend the winter vacation. According to a new notification by the Directorate of School Education of Haryana, the schools will now open on January 23, instead of January 16. The winter vacation was scheduled to end on January 15 but will now end on January 21. Since January 22 is Sunday, schools will open on January 23, i.e. Monday.

"...due to the severe cold conditions, the winter vacation in all private and government schools of Haryana is being extended till January 21, Saturday. All schools will be closed during this period. The schools will reopen on January 23, Monday," said the notification.

Many parts of Haryana and Punjab received light rains with the minimum temperatures hovering close to normal limits on Friday, the Meteorological department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 9.5 deg C, Karnal 10.6 deg C, Rohtak 11.2 deg C and Ambala 11.3 deg C, according to the MeT department.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a low of 8.9 deg C, Ludhiana 9.5 deg C, Faridkot 10 deg C and 10.2 deg C each in Pathankot and Mohali.

Amritsar and Gurdaspur experienced a cold night with a minimum temperature of 7.5 deg C each. Meanwhile, in Haryana, 6.2 deg C was recorded in Hisar and Sirsa's minimum temperature settled at 7.5 deg C.

According to the MeT department here, light rain occurred at isolated places in the two states on Wednesday. (With agency inputs)