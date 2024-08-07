Advertisement
SIRSA

Haryana Government Suspends Internet Services In Sirsa Till August 8

The Haryana govt made a release and stated that there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage to public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquility in the district Sirsa.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 06:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Haryana government on Wednesday announced the temporary suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the Sirsa district of Haryana till 8th August, 23:59 hours. 

The government of Haryana made a release and stated that there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage to public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquility in the district Sirsa.

"There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Sirsa on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours...," reads the order by Haryana Government

The release stated that this order is to stop the spread of misinformation and humerus through various social media platforms, such as Whats app, Facebook, Twitter etc.

 

 

