The Haryana government declared a school holiday in the state on Saturday following the demise of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo and former Haryana Chief Minister Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala.

"As per the fax message received from the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Haryana dated December 20, the State has decided to observe 3-days mourning in view of the death of Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala, Ex-Chief Minister, Haryana on December 20. The Haryana Govt. has declared a public holiday in all the State Offices as a mark of respect to the departed Soul. Accordingly, a holiday is declared in all the schools of the state on December 21. All DEOS and DEEOs are requested to ensure the compliance of the above orders," Directorate School Education Govt of Haryana said in the issued notice, ANI reported.