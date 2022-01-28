Haryana eases Covid curbs: Cinemas to operate with 50% capacity, schools to reopen for Class 10-12

New Delhi: Cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will be allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity in Haryana from Friday (January 28), said a government order announcing relaxation in Covid curbs in the state.

"All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes are allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity while adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitization and Covid-19 appropriate behavioral norms," as per the order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA).

Govt of Haryana: All cinemas/multiplexes are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity. Universities, colleges, schools for classes 10th to 12th; coaching/training institutes both govt and private are allowed to open with effect from February 1 pic.twitter.com/gS6rRb572f — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

This comes days after an HSDMA order dates January 5 stated that cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes shall remain closed.

This apart, schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will be allowed to hold physical classes from February 1, as per the latest order. However, the educational institutions will have to adopt requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitization, and Covid appropriate behavior.

"Universities, colleges, schools (for classes 10 to 12), polytechnics, Industrial Training Institutes, coaching institutions, libraries, training institutes, both government and private, are allowed to open from February 1 for physical classes,” read the order.

The students aged 15 and above are, however, advised to get at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

The Haryana government had earlier this month suspended physical classes in all schools amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Notably, various restrictions imposed by the January 5 order of the HSDMA in some districts, which had witnessed a big spike in cases, were imposed in all districts later.

Many other restrictions had on Wednesday been extended till February 10.

Earlier on January 10, the Haryana government had banned large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests.

Haryana has witnessed a huge spike in Covid cases over the past few weeks.

A night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am is already in force in the state.

