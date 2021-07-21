Haryana govt to reduce syllabus for classes 10, 12 due to COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: Due to the COVID-19-hit session, the Haryana government on Tuesday (July 20, 2021) announced to reduce 30 per cent syllabus for secondary and senior secondary classes for the academic session 2021-22.

Prof Jagbir Singh, President, Board of School Education, Haryana, said that the decision has been taken as the schools could not open due to COVID-19 and the education was disrupted.

This is to be noted that like the CBSE Board in 2020, the Haryana Board had also reduced the syllabus of Secondary and Senior Secondary classes by 30 per cent due to coronavirus outbreak.

The new syllabus is available on the official website of the board at www.bseh.org.in.

Schools in Haryana had reopened last week for classes 9 to 12 after almost three months of hiatus. However, it is not mandatory for students to come to school as online classes are also continuing.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Tuesday recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases that took the total tally to 7,69,605. The state also saw three coronavirus-related fatalities and now has a total of 9,608 deaths. Haryana currently has 784 active cases.

