हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana school

Haryana govt to reduce syllabus for classes 10, 12 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Board of School Education, Haryana, said that the decision has been taken as the schools could not open due to COVID-19 and the education was disrupted. 

Haryana govt to reduce syllabus for classes 10, 12 due to COVID-19 pandemic
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Due to the COVID-19-hit session, the Haryana government on Tuesday (July 20, 2021) announced to reduce 30 per cent syllabus for secondary and senior secondary classes for the academic session 2021-22. 

Prof Jagbir Singh, President, Board of School Education, Haryana, said that the decision has been taken as the schools could not open due to COVID-19 and the education was disrupted. 

This is to be noted that like the CBSE Board in 2020, the Haryana Board had also reduced the syllabus of Secondary and Senior Secondary classes by 30 per cent due to coronavirus outbreak.

The new syllabus is available on the official website of the board at www.bseh.org.in.

Schools in Haryana had reopened last week for classes 9 to 12 after almost three months of hiatus. However, it is not mandatory for students to come to school as online classes are also continuing. 

Meanwhile, Haryana on Tuesday recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases that took the total tally to 7,69,605. The state also saw three coronavirus-related fatalities and now has a total of 9,608 deaths. Haryana currently has 784 active cases. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Haryana schoolHaryanaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Quake measuring 5.3 rocks Rajasthan's Bikaner, another tremblor hits Ladakh

Must Watch

PT7M34S

DNA: Raj Kundra got lured by the greed of earning more money in less time?