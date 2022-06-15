Haryana Board Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) announced the Haryana Board Class 12th results today, June 15, 2022. The Haryana Result 2022 was announced at a press conference held by Haryana board Chairman Jagbir Singh at around 2:30 pm. The students who appeared for exams can now check their Haryana board result 2022 for class 12th on the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducted the state board class 12th examination 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022. The Class 12 written exam was held this year by the Board from March 30 to April 27, 2022. The Class 12 Practical Exam was held from March 21 to March 28, 2022.

HBSE Board Result 2022: How to Check your scorecard

Visit the official website of the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click the "Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022" link.

Enter your login information, such as your roll number, and then press the submit button.

Your Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the grade sheet for future reference.

The exams were given in an offline mode. Because of Covid-19 rising cases, class 12 boards were cancelled last year. Students must enter their exam roll number and date of birth, as well as any other information requested on the website, in order to access the Haryana Class 12 Results 2022. After these details are entered, the board's website will generate a digital scorecard for Haryana 12th Result 2022.