Coronavirus

Haryana imposes night curfew till further orders amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana imposed night curfew in the state with immediate effect from on Monday (April 11, 2021) amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

File photo

Chandigarh: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana imposed night curfew in the state with immediate effect from on Monday (April 11, 2021) amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders," Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij told PTI.

Further, he said that the decision has been taken view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state recently.

On Sunday, Haryana had reported 16 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 3,268. The total coronavirus case count rose to 3,16,881 with a record spike of 3,440 cases on Sunday, according to a health department bulletin.

