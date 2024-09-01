Advertisement
MOB LYNCHING

Haryana Mob Lynching: BSP Chief Mayawati Condemns Incident, Says 'Shame To Humanity'

 BSP Chief Mayawati said that the brutal lynching of a poor youth is a shameful act that exposes the failure of the rule of law.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 12:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, a migrant labourer, who belongs from West Bengal, was suspected of eating beef and was allegedly beaten to death. Haryana police have arrested five members of a cow vigilante group and detained two boys in connection with the alleged lynching of a man. 

The incident has drawn everyone's attention. BSP Chief Mayawati has expressed her outrage and raised concerns about the law and order situation in the region. The BSP shared a post on the microblogging site X, stating that the brutal lynching of a poor youth is a shameful act that exposes the failure of the rule of law.

"The disease of mob lynching/mob lynching is not going away. In the latest incident, the brutal lynching of a poor youth on suspicion of eating beef in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, brings shame to humanity and exposes the rule of law, it is extremely sad and condemnable. Strict action necessary," she said in Hindi.

 

The deceased identified as Sabir Malik, a 26-year-old man from North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, was living in Hansawas village, Charkhi Dadri. He was living with his wife and 2-year-old daughter and working as a ragpicker.

 

