Haryana Mob Lynching: BSP Chief Mayawati Condemns Incident, Says 'Shame To Humanity'

New Delhi: In Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, a migrant labourer, who belongs from West Bengal, was suspected of eating beef and was allegedly beaten to death. Haryana police have arrested five members of a cow vigilante group and detained two boys in connection with the alleged lynching of a man.

The incident has drawn everyone's attention. BSP Chief Mayawati has expressed her outrage and raised concerns about the law and order situation in the region. The BSP shared a post on the microblogging site X, stating that the brutal lynching of a poor youth is a shameful act that exposes the failure of the rule of law.

"The disease of mob lynching/mob lynching is not going away. In the latest incident, the brutal lynching of a poor youth on suspicion of eating beef in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, brings shame to humanity and exposes the rule of law, it is extremely sad and condemnable. Strict action necessary," she said in Hindi.

भीड़ हत्या/माब लिंचिंग का रोग खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है। ताजा घटनाक्रम में हरियाणा के चरखी दादरी में गोमांस खाने के शक में एक गरीब युवक की पीट-पीट कर नृशंस हत्या मानवता को शर्मसार व कानून के राज की पोल खोलती है, यह अति-दुखद व निन्दनीय। सख्त कार्रवाई जरूरी। September 1, 2024

The deceased identified as Sabir Malik, a 26-year-old man from North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, was living in Hansawas village, Charkhi Dadri. He was living with his wife and 2-year-old daughter and working as a ragpicker.