Haryana Municipal Election results 2020: Counting underway, direct fight between BJP-JJP and Congress

The counting of votes for the Haryana Municipal Election started on Wednesday (December 30) and it is expected that the final results will be declared by Wednesday evening.

The elections were conducted to elect the mayors and members of all the wards of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations, the president and members of the Municipal Council of Rewari and the municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Ukalana (Hisar). The polls witnessed a direct fight between ruling BJP-JJP alliance and the Congress.

The bypolls for ward number 7 of the Municipal Committee, Indri (Karnal), ward number 13 of Bhuna (Fatehabad), ward number 12 of Rajound (Kaithal), ward number 14 of the Municipal Council, Fatehabad and ward number 29 of the Municipal Council, Sirsa were also conducted on Sunday.

Around 60% voters exercised their franchise in the elections to municipal bodies. The elections were held on Sunday amid tight security. The polling started at 8 am and continued till 5:30 pm.

Over one lakh people out of a total 1.8 lakh voters cast their votes to elect councillors and mayor. The voting percentage this time was lower as compared to the last Municipal Council elections held in 2013 when the total turnout was recorded at 64.01 per cent.