New Delhi: Surendra Singh, a deputy superintendent of police in Haryana's Nuh district, has been killed after a truck he had signalled to stop while he was investigating illegal stone-mining drove into him, officials said on Tuesday (July 28, 2022). Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had reportedly signalled a dumper-truck to a halt to check documents. The driver, however, sped on, and ran over him.

He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A search operation is currently underway to apprehend the accused.

Haryana | Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. Search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. Details awaited: Nuh Police pic.twitter.com/Q1xjdUPWE2 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

(More details awaited)