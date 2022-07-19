NewsIndia
HARYANA

Haryana: Nuh DSP, who went to stop illegal mining, killed after run over by dumper

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had reportedly signalled a dumper-truck to a halt to check documents. The driver, however, sped on, and ran over him.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 02:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Surendra Singh, a deputy superintendent of police in Haryana's Nuh district, has been killed after a truck he had signalled to stop while he was investigating illegal stone-mining drove into him, officials said on Tuesday (July 28, 2022). Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had reportedly signalled a dumper-truck to a halt to check documents. The driver, however, sped on, and ran over him.

He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A search operation is currently underway to apprehend the accused.

(More details awaited)

HaryanaNuhHaryana newsIllegal mining

