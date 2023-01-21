topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GURMEET RAM RAHIM

Haryana: Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim out on 40-day parole again

This is not the first time Singh has been granted parole, as he was also granted a 40-day parole in October 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Haryana: Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim out on 40-day parole again

Rohtak (Haryana): On Saturday, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, was granted a 40-day parole. Singh is currently serving a 20-year sentence for rape and murder at Rohtak's Sunaria Jail. The paperwork for his parole was completed and he was released on that day. This is not the first time Singh has been granted parole, as he was also granted a 40-day parole in October 2022. It's worth noting that Singh was granted parole ahead of the Haryana panchayat election and Adampur Assembly bypoll.

He has been in Sunaria jail since 2017, where he is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two women disciples at his ashram's headquarters in Sirsa. In February 2022, he was granted a three-week furlough.

While parole is the release of a prisoner either temporarily for a special purpose or completely before the expiry of a sentence, on the promise of good behavior, a furlough is a short-term, temporary release of convicts from jail. Singh was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017 for raping two women followers.

The CBI had registered the case on the orders passed by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in 2003, and taken over the investigation of the case, which was originally registered at Police Station Sadar in Kurukshetra.

The case concerned the murder of Ranjit Singh, a resident of village Khanpur Kolian, Kurukshetra, who was killed while working in his fields on July 10, 2002. After a thorough investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet in 2007 against six accused and charges were framed in 2008.

On October 8, 2021, the court convicted Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh's murder case.

(With ANI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu