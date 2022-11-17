Haryana Schools Closed: Educational institutes to remain SHUT on Nov 22, 25 in THESE DISTRICTS- Check here

Haryana: The Haryana government has declared holiday for educational institutions in 4 districts due to elections for different posts. The elections will be held on November 22 and 25, 2022. The elections for zilla parishad and panchayat samiti members will be held on November 22, while voting for sarpanches and panches will be held on November 25. According to the official twitter handle of the directorate of information, public relations and language department of Haryana, the elections will be held in Faridabad, Palwal, Fatehabad and Hisar districts.

Haryana has been conducting the voting for the posts of Sarpanch, members of the Panchayat Samiti and zila parishad. The first phase of elections which started on October 30, will end with the third and final phase on November 25.

Earlier, the Haryana government had declared holidays for all government and private schools in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat districts on November 9 and 12 considering the second phase of elections.