Haryana Suspends Internet Services In Nuh For 2 Days Ahead Of VHP's Yatra

Internet services will remain suspended from 12:00 noon today till midnight 12 on August 28.

Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 12:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Haryana Suspends Internet Services In Nuh For 2 Days Ahead Of VHP's Yatra

Chandigarh: Mobile Internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended in Haryana’s Nuh District for two days after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad said they will go ahead with their Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra on August 28. Internet services have been suspended from 12:00 noon today till midnight 12 on August 28, an official statement said on Saturday.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad had on August 13 said that they will bring out a Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra on August 28. Haryana government authorities have, however, denied permission for the Yatra citing apprehensions of disturbance of law and order expressed by local police as well as intelligence agencies.

Previously, Nuh administration had suspended internet and SMS services after clashes broke out between two communities in Nuh on July 31. Nuh Deputy Commissioner had on Friday written to the state’s Home Department, recommending to stop Nuh internet service and bulk messages, following which orders were issued today by the Home Secretary of Haryana to stop internet service from August 26 to August 28, officials said.

On August 13, Rattan Singh, a member of the Panchayat committee had said “The religious organisations told the Panchayat that their Yatra was not completed and they want to resume it on August 28. The Panchayat has agreed to their demand and supported them.”
The Panchayat member said, "Permission is usually taken before the commencement of such a Yatra. Once permission is taken, it becomes the responsibility of the police to guarantee our security."

