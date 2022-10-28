Haryana: tourist bus rams into trolley in Karnal; 2 dead, 20 injured

New Delhi: In an overtly unfortunate incident, a tourist bus, carrying about 40 passengers from Jammu- Kashmir to Delhi on Friday, October 28, 2022, collided with another heavy vehicle, killing 2 people in the Karnal district of Haryana. Over 20 people were injured in the fatal accident according to the police.

The mishap took place on Friday morning near Namaste Chowk at National Highway 44 when a double-decker tourist bus rammed into a parked trolley. The accident was so tremendous that the trolley entered 6 feet inside the bus, killing the driver and conductor. The driver of the bus, Arvind, died on the spot while the conductor named Vicky died in the hospital. Both were residents of Pathankot.

"The accident took place when a tyre of a trawler burst and the bus rammed into it," the police said. The front cabin of the air-conditioned bus was badly damaged in the accident, he said, adding the passengers had to be brought down from the bus window and the vehicle's rear portion.

An ambulance reached the spot after the accident was reported on the highway. About 12 injured were admitted to the hospital. Along with this, the police sent the body of the bus driver to the district headquarters for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case against the trolley driver and have begun the investigation. It is said that the driver had left the trolley, without any indicators, on the highway and went to pick up the mechanic.