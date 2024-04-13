New Delhi: A young couple in Haryana allegedly died by suicide by jumping off from the seventh floor of their rented apartment. Police in Haryana's Bahadurgarh identified as Garvit (25) and Nandini (22). The couple reportedly jumped from the 7th floor of Ruhil Residency in Bahadurgarh.

The deceased couple were famous for managing their YouTube channel and creating short films. Recently, they had relocated from Dehradun to Bahadurgarh along with their team. The couple had rented an apartment on the seventh floor of a building. They lived with approximately five of their teammates.

According to the police, after returning home late at night from a shoot, the couple engaged in an argument over an undisclosed matter. The young couple then took the extreme step around 6:00 am. Police arrived at the scene upon receiving notification, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Families of the deceased were also informed by the authorities. Additionally, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived to gather evidence. CCTV footage is under scrutiny as well. "We are looking into the incident, and further action will be taken accordingly," Jagbir, the investigating officer of the case, said.