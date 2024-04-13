Advertisement
NewsIndia
HARYANA

Haryana YouTuber Live-In Couple Jump Off From Apartment's 7th Floor, Die

According to the police, after returning home late at night from a shoot, the couple engaged in an argument over an undisclosed matter.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Haryana YouTuber Live-In Couple Jump Off From Apartment's 7th Floor, Die

New Delhi: A young couple in Haryana allegedly died by suicide by jumping off from the seventh floor of their rented apartment. Police in Haryana's Bahadurgarh identified as Garvit (25) and Nandini (22). The couple reportedly jumped from the 7th floor of Ruhil Residency in Bahadurgarh. 

The deceased couple were famous for managing their YouTube channel and creating short films. Recently, they had relocated from Dehradun to Bahadurgarh along with their team. The couple had rented an apartment on the seventh floor of a building. They lived with approximately five of their teammates. 

According to the police, after returning home late at night from a shoot, the couple engaged in an argument over an undisclosed matter. The young couple then took the extreme step around 6:00 am. Police arrived at the scene upon receiving notification, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. 

Families of the deceased were also informed by the authorities. Additionally, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived to gather evidence. CCTV footage is under scrutiny as well. "We are looking into the incident, and further action will be taken accordingly," Jagbir, the investigating officer of the case, said. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on doctor's prescription!
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
DNA Video
DNA: Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India visit
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Haryana bus accident?
DNA Video
DNA: Big Cyber Fraud related to Board Exams
DNA Video
DNA: Intolerance of American police
DNA Video
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA Video
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video