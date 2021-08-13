Has third wave arrived in Delhi? RML Hospital witnesses rise in patients with post-COVID complications

New Delhi: Amid the threat of the third COVID-19 wave, Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is witnessing a rise in the number of patients with post-COVID complications. In an interview with news agency ANI, Dr M Wali of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital revealed that he has been seeing 5-6 cases of post-COVID complications with symptoms like muscle cramps, nausea, fatigue, excessive hair fall and brain fog daily.

"These cases are from first and second waves. I am seeing 5-6 cases daily. The patients have complications like muscle cramps, nausea, fatigue, excessive hair fall, brain fog, palpitation. Few people have developed cardiac problems. Many come with visual impairment or pains in the eyes. These all post covid syndrome. Scientifically we called these long haulers," Dr M Wali.

"It becomes important to identify the long haulers. People need to monitor on post covid complications. Many of the patients are coming with complain of breathlessness. This indicates that we need more beds for such patients. For these patients, we do not need ICU. But, arrangements of oxygen would be there," added Dr Wali.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 percent, said the health bulletin of the national capital. No COVID-related death was recorded in the Capital city yesterday, which makes it the second consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil.

