Live Updates | Hassan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Hassan Lok Sabha Seat Results 2024 Live Updates: The Election for the Hassan Lok Sabha Constituency in Karnataka, which is among the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, was held on April 26. Hassan became a high-profile controversial seat after sitting MP Revanna's alleged sex tapes went viral. The Congress candidate for the seat is Shreyas Patel. As per exit polls, Revanna is likely to retain the seat.

Background Details Of The Seat

In the second phase of voting in Hassan, sitting MP Prajwal Revanna was entangled in an alleged sex scandal case. The JD(S), which has held Hassan since 2004, faces challenges due to regional imbalances and unfulfilled promises, particularly concerning irrigation projects.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prajwal Revanna defeated BJP's A Manju by a margin of 1.4 lakh votes, with no alliance between JD(S) and BJP. In the 2014 general elections, former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda defeated the Congress candidate by one lakh votes.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is expected to dominate in Karnataka. According to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll predictions, the ruling coalition is likely to win between 20 and 22 seats in the state, while the Congress, which saw a significant victory in last year's assembly polls, is expected to secure three to five seats.