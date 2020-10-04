Hathras gang-rape case: SIT reaches village to record statement of victim's father

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to probe the gang rape of the 19-year-old girl in Hathras on Sunday (October 4) reached the victim's home to record the father of the deceased girl.

The three-member SIT was constituted by CM Yogi a day after the death of the girl at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The SIT has been asked by the chief minister to submit its report in this case within seven days.

Notably, CM Yogi on Saturday (October 3) recommended a CBI probe in this incident in order to ensure speedy justice to the victim's family. CM Adityanath also said that his government was determined to ensure the harshest punishment for those guilty in the entire incident. The decision came after a high-level meeting of concerned officials on Saturday.

"Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji has ordered the CBI to conduct a probe into the entire Hathras case," the UP Chief Minister's office tweeted. Reacting to the announcement, family members of the rape victim stated that they want a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will visit Hathras on Sunday to meet the victim's family, Azad's visit comes a day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited Hathras on Saturday to meet the victim's family. A five-mmeber delegation of Samajwadi Party leaders is also scheduled to visit Hathras to meet the victim's family.

After meeting the victim's family, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I met the Hathras victim's family and understood their pain. I assured them that we are standing with them in this difficult time and will provide all help in getting justice for them. The UP government will not be able to act in an arbitrary way as the whole country is standing for ensuring justice to the daughter of the country."

The alleged brutal gang-rape, murder and forcible cremation by the police of the girl sparked furious protests and demonstration against the police and the Uttar Pradesh government across the country. On Friday, several political leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal staged demonstration in the national capital and demanded that the four accused in the case be executed.