Hathras Stamepede: Narayan Sakar Baba Loves Luxury Cars... Only Beautiful Women Allowed In Room - Many Shocking Secrets

Hathras, UP: A tragic stampede during a satsang in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, has resulted in the deaths of 121 people. The incident occurred after a satsang led by Narayan Sakar, also known as Bhola Baba. Bhola Baba commands a significant following not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. However, rumors suggest that his ashram harbors several secrets, including restricted entry to his room for only beautiful girls.

From Police Constable to Self-Styled Baba

Narayan Sakar, who transformed from an ordinary person to a self-styled baba, hails from Bahadur Nagar in Kasganj district’s Patiali tehsil. His father was a farmer, and he completed his education in the village. Bhola Sakar has three brothers; the eldest has passed away, the second brother, Suraj Pal, is involved in politics with the BSP, and the third brother once served as the village head.

Agents Working for Baba?

Before becoming Bhola Baba, Narayan Sakar worked as a head constable in the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU). He left his job in 1999 and adopted the white suit as his signature look. His wife is named Prem Bati. Allegedly, several "agents" worked for Bhola Baba, spreading rumors and convincing people that a divine chakra appeared on his finger.

Only Beautiful Girls Allowed in the Room?

Bhola Baba faces allegations of illegally occupying village land to establish his ashram. It is claimed that his ashram houses beautiful girls and that entry to his room is restricted to these girls and a select few individuals. Outsiders are reportedly never allowed entry into his room.

A Taste for Luxury Cars

Bhola Baba is known for his collection of expensive luxury cars, though none are registered in his name. All the vehicles are registered under the names of other people, mostly his devotees. Despite these controversies, his following has been growing. Last year, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav visited Bhola Baba's court, with pictures of his visit going viral on social media.

The growing influence of Bhola Baba, coupled with these disturbing allegations, raises questions about the operations and practices within his ashram. As investigations continue, more details about the secrets of Bhola Baba's ashram are likely to emerge.