Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), recently called on Indian families to have at least three children to address the potential risks of population decline. Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Bhagwat emphasized the importance of maintaining population stability for the survival of society, citing demographic science to back his claim.

Population Decline

During his address, Bhagwat raised concerns about the consequences of a declining population. He referenced modern demographic studies, stating that when a community's fertility rate falls below 2.1, the society faces the risk of extinction. "It does not need external threats to vanish; it disappears on its own," he said, pointing to the historical examples of languages and societies that ceased to exist due to declining populations.

To prevent such a scenario in India, Bhagwat argued that the country's population must not fall below a fertility rate of 2.1. This threshold is considered crucial to maintain population stability and ensure the continuity of society.

Bhagwat referred to India's population policy, which was formulated in the late 1990s and early 2000s. According to him, the policy explicitly states that no community's population should drop below the critical 2.1 fertility rate.

Since it is not possible to have fractional children, Bhagwat proposed that families should aim for at least three children in order to sustain the population and avoid long-term demographic issues.

Notably, India has recently achieved a significant milestone by surpassing China to become the most populous country in the world. This shift in global population dynamics highlights the rapid growth of India's population.

According to a report by World Population review, Hindus comprised 80% of the population in India according to the previous census, this percentage has now decreased to 78.9% as of this year.

This decline in the growth rate of the Hindu population has resulted in a slight reduction in their proportion of the total population. In contrast, the growth rate of the Muslim population in India has seen an increase.

Political Reactions and Criticisms

Bhagwat's comments sparked political debates, particularly in Bihar, where discussions on caste-based census and population control policies have often been contentious. Opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United), voiced their concerns over Bhagwat's remarks.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari criticized the contradictory stance, pointing out that while the RSS chief was advocating for larger families, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had long promoted awareness campaigns on population control.

He called for a resolution of the contradictions between the government's official position on population control and Bhagwat's comments urging more children per family.

Janata Dal (United) also criticized the RSS chief's remarks. Party spokesperson Arvind Nishad suggested that Bhagwat should consult with BJP leaders, who often advocate for population control.

He pointed out that Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had successfully worked on the issue through policies that focused on educating women as a key factor in population control.