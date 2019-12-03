Have been an honest worker of BJP, will speak on December 12: Pankaja Munde

Maharashtra BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who sparked a political debate on Monday (December 2) by removing BJP's name from her Twitter bio, claimed on Tuesday (December 3) that she has been an honest worker of the party and has always worked for the party. Pankaja Munde said that she is distressed at reports of her leaving the BJP to Shiv Sena and added that she will speak on December 12.

"I have been an honest worker of the party (BJP), I have worked for the party. And I am distressed at allegations against me. I will speak on December 12 now, wouldn't want to say more right now," Pankaja Munde told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, the former Maharashtra Cabinet Minister had taken to her Facebook page to inform that she will make a big announcement on December 12 addressing a rally for her supporters across the state in Beed district.

"Looking at the changed political scenario in the state, there is a need to think and decide the way ahead. I need time for some 8-10 days to communicate with myself," Pankaja Munde wrote on Sunday. It is to be noted that Pankaja is the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde,

Pankaja Munde had also taken full moral responsibility for her defeat in her post when she contested the Parli Assembly seat in state assembly election held in October. She had lost to her cousin, the NCP's Dhananjay Munde, by a margin of more than 30,000 votes.

In a related development, Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar on Monday said that if Pankaja Munde wants to join Shiv Sena then she will be welcomed by party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sattar said that Pankaja Munde's entry in Shiv Sena will add to the strength of the party. He added that Pankaja Munde's late father Gopinath Munde used to share warm relationship with Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.