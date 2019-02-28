Have 'reasonably decent' news from India and Pakistan, says US President Donald Trump amid rising tensions

HANOI, VIETNAM: US President Donald Trump Thursday said that there's finally some decent news from India and Pakistan, amid simmering tensions between the neighbour nations.

"I think reasonably attractive news (is coming) from Pakistan and India," said Trump while speaking at a news conference in Vietnam after a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"They have been going at it and we have been involved and have them stop. We have some reasonably decent news," he added, as reported by news agency ANI.

Expressing hope of ending the decades-long conflict, Trump added, "Hopefully it's going to be coming to an end, going on for a long time, decades and decades."

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on telephone on Wednesday, hours after Pakistan's failed retaliation attempt.

During the conversation, Pompeo said NSA Doval that Washington supported India’s decision to take action against Jaish-e-Mohammad's terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department urged both India and Pakistan to take immediate steps with an aim to de-escalate the situation and hold dialogue to reduce tension. The US has said New Delhi and Islamabad that further military activity will only worsen the situation between the two sides.

The US, however, backed India saying that cross-border terrorism, such as recent suicide attack on CRPF bus in Pulwama poses serious threat to the security of the area. The US reiterated that Pakistan must abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and take meaningful actions to block the access of terrorist groups to funds, ANI reported.

Trump-led US administration has adopted a strong approach to terrorism, repeatedly asking Pakistan to stop supporting terror groups on home soil.