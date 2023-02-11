'Have to Make new Plans for Valentine's Day': Mahua Moitra's dig After Centre Withdraws 'Cow Hug Day' Appeal

Hours after the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) issued a letter withdrawing its appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day', Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took a swipe at the Modi government over the issue. Taking to Twitter, Moitra said that she will have to make a new plan for Valentine's Day or February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' won't be celebrated.

The Animal Welfare Board of India withdrew its appeal urging people to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'. In a statement, the AWBI said, "As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn."

"What a pity- have to make new plans for Valentine’s day," said Moitra in a tweet.

The appeal by AWBI created controversy and sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Several people started sharing old videos of BJP leaders being hit by cows.

Earlier, aiming to celebrate the 'Vedic tradition' and the immense benefits a cow possesses, the board has urged people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 which is celebrated as Valentine's Day. "We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as "Kamdhenu" and "Gaumata" because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity," the Animal Welfare Board informed in a statement.

The body said that the Vedic traditions are on the verge of "extinction" due to the progress of "West culture". "The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," the Board stated. As per the Animal Welfare Board, owing to its immense benefits, hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase "individual and collective happiness".