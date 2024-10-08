Hazratbal vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live: Salman Sagar, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leads

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: The stage is all set for Jammu & Kashmir’s Hazratbal to elect its Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) after a long wait of around 10 years. The counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies of the Jammu &Kashmir Legislative Assembly is taking place today starting at 8 AM. The Jammu & Kashmir went to the polls on three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1 and the counting will take place today. The result will be declared on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website.

The Election Commission has recorded an overall turnout of 63.88 percent in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, an important rise from the 58.58 per cent turnout recorded Hazratbal the Lok Sabha elections.

The voting turn out on September 18 was recorded is 63.88 percent, September 25 is 57.31 percent and on October 1 is 65.48%.

Candidate List For The Hazratbal Assembly Constituency Election 2024

Candidate

Salman Ali Sagar - NC

Asiea Naqash - PDP

In the 2014 Assembly elections, JKPDP ASIEA won from the Hazratbal garnering 13234 votes. ASIEA defeated JKN MOHAMMAD SYED AKHOON who got 9834 votes. The JKPDP secured 44.87% of total votes.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, JKN FAROOQ ABDULLAH won from the Hazratbal garnering 11041 votes. FAROOQ ABDULLAH defeated JKPDP ASIEA who got 6769 votes. The JKN secured 44.66% of total votes..

INC TAJ MOHI-UD-DIN had won the Hazratbal, defeating the nearest rival JKN MOHAMMAD SHAFI by over 1879 votes.

Hazratbal, Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 result date

The result of the Assembly election 2024 in the Hazratbal will be announced on October 8. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on October 8 and wrap up on the same day.