HBSE Class 12 Result 2021 to be declared shortly, here’s how to check scores

New Delhi: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani is all set to announce Class 12 results on Monday (July 26, 2021). The results will be available on the state board’s official website- bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in. The students need to note that apart from the website, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana, once announced’.

The state board will announce the HBSE Class 12 results 2021 via press conference. The students need to note that to download their score card they will need the exam registration details including roll number.

HBSE Class 12 results 2021: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website of Board of School Education Haryana- bseh.org.in.

Step 2- Go to the announcement section

Step 3- Click on the “BSEH Haryana 12th Result 2021” link

Step 4- Enter your login credentials and click on entre

Step 5- Check and download Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2021

Step 6- Take a print of the scorecard for any future reference

It is to be noted that the Haryana board did not conduct the Class 12 examinations this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

