हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sexual assault

HC says sexual assault without penetration is also rape, upholds conviction

The appeal argued that there had been no penile intercourse between him and the victim. But the HC noted that forensic evidence proved a case of sexual assault.

HC says sexual assault without penetration is also rape, upholds conviction
Image for representation

Mumbai: Holding that a sexual assault without penetration also falls within the definition of rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, the Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction of a 33-year-old man for rape.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere also upheld the sentence of 10 years rigorous imprisonment awarded to the man, a city resident, by the trial court in 2019. In a judgement passed last month, the judge dismissed the man's appeal challenging the sessions court's order finding him guilty of raping an intellectually-challenged woman.

The appeal argued that there had been no penile intercourse between him and the victim. But the HC noted that forensic evidence proved a case of sexual assault.

"The soil found on the clothes of appellant and prosecutrix (victim) matched the earth collected from the spot where the sexual assault took place. The same is evident from the Forensic Science Laboratory report. The said evidence gives credence to the prosecutrix's case that she was sexually assaulted by the appellant," the HC said.

"It hardly matters...Having regard to the evidence that there was no penile-vaginal intercourse. Fingering of the vagina also constitutes an offense under the law," the high court said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sexual assaultSection 376Bombay High Court
Next
Story

India at UNSC condemns killing of journalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan

Must Watch

PT11M58S

DNA: Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui dies during Afghanistan-Taliban clashes!