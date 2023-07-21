trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638508
HD Kumaraswamy Says His Party Will Work With BJP Against Congress In Karnataka

Kumaraswamy was responding to a question about the possibility of JD(S) allying with the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 06:28 PM IST|Source: PTI

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said his party has decided to work together as an opposition with the BJP, in the interest of the state. Stating that party supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has authorised him to take any final decision regarding the party, he said there is still time for Parliament polls to talk about it. 

Kumaraswamy was responding to a question on the discussions in the JD(S) legislature party meeting on Thursday night, which was attended by Gowda, amid reports about the possibility of JD(S) allying with the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

"I have already said both inside and outside the assembly, as both BJP and JD(S) are opposition parties, it has been decided to work together in the interest of the state. Even today morning, MLAs of our party discussed how to go ahead," he said. 

Speaking to reporters here, he said, in the legislature party meeting Gowda has advised that after gathering the opinion of all the leaders, a 10-member team has to be formed with representation from all communities, for the party organisation and to raise the voice against the misdeeds of this (Congress) government in all the 31 districts. 

"Still there are 11 months for Parliament elections. Let's see when the Parliament election comes. It was advised to organise the party. Also, Deve Gowda has said that he has authorised me to take any final decision regarding the party," he added.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

