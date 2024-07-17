'He Adjusted Throttle 10 Times In 5 Minutes': Railway Enquiry Finds Goods Train Loco Pilot Not Guilty, Was Given Wrong Memo

Anil Kumar, the goods train loco pilot involved in the June 17 Kanchanjunga Express accident, has been absolved from the blame following a report by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS). The tragic collision, which claimed 10 lives and injured 43 others, initially saw Kumar blamed for the incident.

Inquiry Findings

According to the media reports, the CCRS preliminary report revealed that the accident occurred because the freight train was mistakenly allowed onto a section already occupied by the Kanchanjunga Express. The report highlighted that Kumar was given a faulty memo instructing him to pass all defective signals without a caution order.

According to the investigation, the goods train was traveling at 78 km/h when it encountered the rear of the Kanchanjunga Express. Despite applying the emergency brake, the train could only reduce its speed to 40 km/h before the collision. The report also noted Kumar's alertness, evidenced by his adjusting the throttle 10 times in the five minutes leading up to the accident.

In response to the findings, Railway officials confirmed that Kumar's family received a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. Additionally, a pension order has been issued, and gratuity will be paid soon. A senior NFR official stated that one of Kumar's sons will be offered a job with Railways once he reaches adulthood.