Congress

'He doesn't know ABC of Congress': Ashok Gehlot hits out at Kapil Sibal for criticising Gandhis

Gehlot said that Sibal is “not rooted in Congress culture”, and he “doesn`t even know the ABC of the Congress.” Gehlot's remarks came after Sibal triggered a row with his comments that the Gandhis should step aside and give other leaders a chance to lead the Congress.

'He doesn't know ABC of Congress': Ashok Gehlot hits out at Kapil Sibal for criticising Gandhis

Jaipur: Amid infighting in the Congress party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has slammed his party colleague and noted lawyer Kapil Sibal for his criticism of the Gandhi family and the top leadership over the recent assembly elections debacle in 5 states.

Gehlot said that Sibal is “not rooted in Congress culture”, and he “doesn`t even know the ABC of the Congress.” Gehlot's remarks came after Sibal triggered a row with his comments that the Gandhis should step aside and give other leaders a chance to lead the Congress.

"He (Sibal) is a great lawyer, but he did not work hard as other workers do in Congress culture. He got a chance gradually, and with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi and the support of Rahul Gandhi, he got a place in the Union Cabinet directly,’’ Gehlot said.

"Such words coming from a person whom the Congress gave so much is unfortunate. Kapil Sibal does not know the ABC of Congress, he does not understand the basic spirit of the party. Congress has made sacrifices for the country before and after Independence, which Sibal forgets," he added.

Gehlot said that no person from the Gandhi family became the Prime Minister, Chief Minister or even a Minister in the last 30 years. "The people of the country want the Gandhi family to keep the Congress united... The country stands with the Gandhi family," he added.

Gehlot also said that Sibal is making such statements out of frustration. "What Kapil Sibal has thought is beyond comprehension. At a time when the party could not win elections, the leaders should have at least shown unity," Gehlot said.

"The Congress will be there in the next century as well. The DNA of the country and the DNA of Congress are similar," he added. Sibal had earlier criticised the Congress` decision to hold a brainstorming session in the wake of the party`s poor show in the recent Assembly elections in five states. He also advised the Gandhi family to part ways with the party leadership.

