'He Insulted Me Directly': Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi over Parliament Speech

New Delhi: Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (February 13, 2023) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting him and alleged that his words were not taken off the record during parliamentary proceedings. Rahul Gandhi made these remarks a day after the Lok Sabha Secretariat sought Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's reply on the Breach of Privilege notice issued against him by the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that parts of his speeches were expunged although he did not insult anybody. "Parts of my speech in Parliament were removed. I did not insult anybody. I was asked to show proof with regards to what I said and I have written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker with every point they have removed along with supporting proof," said Rahul Gandhi.

"I don’t expect my words will be allowed to go on the record. The PM of the country directly insult me but his words are not taken off the record. He said why is your name Gandhi and not Nehru," he added.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey issued privilege notice against Rahul over "misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory statements" during a discussion of the motion of thanks on the President's address.

Rahul Gandhi also said that PM Modi thinks he is powerful but he doesn’t realise the absolute last thing I’m scared of is Narendra Modi. It doesn’t matter if he is the PM of India. Because one day he will be forced to face his truth," said Rahul Gandhi.