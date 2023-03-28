topStoriesenglish2588519
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

‘He Is Not Worried About House’: KC Venugopal After Rahul Gandhi Gets Bungalow Eviction Notice

Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate 12, Tughlaq Lane in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi has been given a period of 30 days to vacate the premises to avoid eviction.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 07:25 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

‘He Is Not Worried About House’: KC Venugopal After Rahul Gandhi Gets Bungalow Eviction Notice

New Delhi: As Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi`s disqualification has triggered a war of words between the grand old party and the BJP-led Union government, party general secretary KC Venugopal said that every opposition party is together and they will move forward with the same energy.

Venugopal further took a jibe at the notification sent by the Housing Committee of Lok Sabha asking to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him."Rahul Gandhi is not worried about the house. Whatever the government of India is doing with the country`s democracy is a bigger issue, that is what he told.

Every Opposition party is together, we had a cordial discussion and we will move forward with the same energy," he told ANI. Notably, days after his disqualification as MP following a Surat court`s verdict in a criminal defamation case, the Housing Committee of Lok Sabha has sent Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him.

Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate 12, Tughlaq Lane in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi has been given a period of 30 days to vacate the premises to avoid eviction.Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his `Modi surname` remark.

The decision came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi`s bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

The court approved Gandhi`s bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.However, Congress workers have held protests in different parts of the country following Rahul Gandhi`s disqualification.The party has attacked the Modi government on the issue and said that it will fight the matter legally and politically.

Live Tv

Rahul Gandhirahul gandhi convictionRahul Gandhi remarksPM Modirahul gandhi bungalow

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?