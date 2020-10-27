हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Headless body

Headless body of woman stuffed in sack found in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

The sack, containing the body of the woman was pulled by stray animals at the garbage site.

Headless body of woman stuffed in sack found in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Meerut
Representational Image

MEERUT: A beheaded body of a 35-year-old woman stuffed in a sack was found dumped at a garbage site near a graveyard in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. According to reports, the police recovered the woman's body on Monday. 

The sack, containing the body of the woman was pulled by stray animals at the garbage site.

Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Narayan Singh said the body was found in Fatehullapur, under the Lisari Gate police station area.

"Prima facie it appears that somebody known to the woman has killed her and it was done to hide the identity of the deceased. The body was stuffed in a sack, which was apparently being pulled by stray animals at the dumpsite," he told ANI. 

He said field units of the police have begun work and CCTV camera footage was also being checked in nearby areas.

"An investigation is on and efforts are on to work out the case. We are checking CCTV cameras of nearby areas also," he said.

Live TV

Headless bodyUttar PradeshMeerut
