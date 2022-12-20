topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
Health Minister Mandaviya to review COVID situation TOMORROW amid massive spike of Corona cases in US, China, Japan

The health minister will review the COVID-19 situation at 11 am on Wednesday considering the international scenario. Health Ministry urged all states to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 09:57 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Amid a fresh spurt in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the pandemic situation on Wednesday, official sources told PTI. The minister will review the COVID-19 situation at 11 am on Wednesday considering the international scenario, they said. Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Ministry urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.

He highlighted that India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the coronavirus and is having around 1,200 cases on a weekly basis. Public health challenge of COVID-19 still persists around the world with around 35 lakh cases being reported weekly, Bhushan said.

"In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network," he said.

"In this context, all states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Laboratories that are mapped to states and UTs," he added. 

