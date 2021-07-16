Health Ministry flags ‘blatant’ crowding in hill stations, warns states of COVID surge

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday (July 16) voiced its concerns over reports of blatant crowding at hill stations and reminded the states the need for focussed public health measures to check the novel coronavirus pandemic. The issue of violations in COVID-19 norms has been seen in many parts of the country since the process of unlock came into effect.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to all states and Union Territories, saying non-compliance of COVID-19 protocols at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Violations of Covid norms have been observed in various parts of the country, especially in hill stations, public transport and markets. Needless to say, such complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in cases," he said in the letter as per PTI.

The letter comes a day after the Union Home ministry raised the issue of violations of COVID-19 norms observed in several parts of the country, including hill stations, and asked states and union territories to take action against officials responsible for ensuring compliance to guidelines.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states with high number of COVID-19 cases to take proactive measures to prevent a third wave and stressed on moving forward with the strategy of test, track, treat and 'tika (vaccine)'.

Modi held an interaction with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala as 80 per cent of the new COVID cases last week were from these states.

Live TV