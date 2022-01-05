Health Ministry revises guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 patients, details here

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 5, 2022) issued revised guidelines for home isolation of the COVID-19 patients.

The revised guidelines are applicable to COVID-19 patients who have been clinically assessed and assigned as mild or asymptomatic cases.

According to the new guidelines, patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for three successive days.

"There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over," the guidelines stated.

When to seek medical attention?

The Health Ministry has said that a patient should seek immediate medical attention if serious signs or symptoms develop. These include:

Unresolved High-grade fever (more than 100° F for more than 3 days).

Difficulty in breathing.

Dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 ≤ 93% on room air at least 3 readings within 1 hour) or respiratory rate >24/ min.

Persistent pain/pressure in the chest.

Mental confusion or inability to arouse.

Severe fatigue and myalgia.

