'Heard of abducting CHILDREN, but abducting FATHERS...', Uddhav Thackeray HITS Eknath Shinde over Shiv Sena SYMBOL

There is a possibility that no one will get permission to hold Dussehara Mela this year at Shivaji Park grounds. Thackeray Group and Shinde Group have applied to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to hold Dussehra Mela. But BMC has taken the position of not allowing anyone from the Thackeray Group and Shinde Group to hold Dussehra Mela.

Who is the real Shiv Sena? The dispute is pending in court. The municipality cannot decide whose application is official, therefore they have decided that no group should be allowed. Shiv Sena has moved the court against this. The Shiv Sena Thackeray group says that the Municipal Corporation has refused permission even after seeking proper permission. The decision of the Dussehra Mela at Shivaji Park will be taken tomorrow in the High Court.

Big Statement on Dussehra Gathering

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has decided that the Dussehra gathering will be held at Shivtirtha. Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar has tweeted a picture of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. This is a photo of Balasaheb Thackeray standing on the top of a car and giving a speech. He has given a caption under this photo. It was written, " Looking forward to the Dussehra gathering. It will be repeated." Due to this photo, it seems that Shiv Sena is aggressive about holding a Dussehra gathering at Shivaji Park itself. Such a discussion has started to take shape.

BMC Denied Permission

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sought feedback from the Mumbai Police. According to this, there was a fight between Shiv Sainiks and Shinde groups a few days ago in Dadar and Prabhadevi during the Ganapati Visarjan procession. MLA Sada Sarvankar from the Shinde group was accused by the Shiv Sena of firing in the air. Against this backdrop, the police say that a law and order situation could arise even from the Dussehra gathering. It has been mentioned in the letter that permission was denied because of this.

Uddhav Thackeray Attacks Amit Shah

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in Mumbai yesterday ahead of Dussehra Mela. Speaking on this occasion, he has criticized the BJP along with CM Eknath Shinde. "Heard of a gang abducting children, but now we see those abducting fathers." Such criticism has been made by Uddhav Thackeray. He further added, "They want to capture Mumbai. The vultures have started to roam over Mumbai. We know the history of Shivaji Maharaj. At that time, Adil Shah and many others came. Now Amit Shah has also come and left recently."

BJP Hits Back

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye has responded to Uddhav Thackeray's criticism and has said that Amit Shah is an eagle. Keshav Upadhyay replied to Uddhav Thackeray by tweeting. "The Penguins chief displayed the same ferocious fervour yesterday. As their eyesight is also now corrupted, they do not know the difference between a vulture and an eagle. Amit Shah is an eagle. At least look at that great difference."