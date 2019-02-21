Hearing in Sunanda Pushkar death case adjourned till March 7

NEW DELHI: A sessions court in Delhi adjourned the hearing in Sunanda Pushkar death case against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor till March 7 on Thursday afternoon.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor, former Union minister and Pushkar's husband, has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.

A Delhi court had earlier sent Pushkar's death case against Tharoor to Sessions court for further proceedings noting that as the matter pertains to abetment of suicide, it was "exclusively triable" by that court. The offences which attract punishment of 7 years or more are triable by the Sessions Court.

The court had directed the Delhi Police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.

As per the court orders, the Delhi Police had in September handed over copies of all the evidence, including electronic and documentary proof, to Tharoor. The documents included statements of various witnesses recorded in the case.

