Heartfelt gratitude: Govind Singh Dotasra to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi after being elevated as Rajasthan Congress chief

Jaipur: The crisis in the Congress government in Rajasthan over the leadership issue reached the stage where the party took disciplinary action against Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and MLAs supporting him. On Tuesday, after a key party meet, Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Dy CM and state PCC chief.

Cracking the whip on rebel party leaders, Congress also removed Pilot's loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state Cabinet.

Congress named Govind Singh Dotasra as the new Rajasthan party chief.

"My heartfelt gratitude and sincere thanks to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, Avinash Pande, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Maken, Qazi Nizamuddin, Devender Yadav, Tarun Kumar Congress, Vivek Bansal and all my fellow MLAs and every party member for giving the significant responsibility of state Congress President post to a small worker like me from the Congress," Dotasra, expressing his gratitude to party top brass, tweeted in Hindi today.

The Rajasthan Congress has been in turmoil over the past few days. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.