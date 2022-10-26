NewsIndia
GUJARAT NEW YEAR

‘Heartfelt wishes’: PM Modi on Gujarati New Year in poll-bound state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister and many other ministers wishes the people of Gujarat on Gujarati New Year

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 04:01 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • May Gujarat always rise to heights of achievements: Prime Minister wishes on the occasion
  • Prime Minister tweeted Gujarat's new year wishes in Gujarati
  • Devotees prayed at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadodara today

New Delhi: On the occasion of Gujarati New Year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished and greeted the people of Gujarat (Bestu Varas). Gujarati New Year falls in the month of Kartika. "Heartfelt New Year wishes to all Gujaratis...!! May the new year starting from today light up your life and lead you on the path of progress....," prime minister Modi tweeted in Gujarati. "Happy new year with new resolutions, new inspirations and new goals with the aspiration that Gujarat always rises to the heights of achievement...," the tweet added. Home minister Amit Shah greeted the people of Gujarat on this special occasion."Happy Gujarati New Year to all my brothers and sisters. May this New Year bring joy and happiness to all of your lives," Shah tweeted.

Today, devotees prayed at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadodara on this occasion (October 26). As part of the traditional 'Annakut,' the deity was offered 700 different types of 'bhog.'

