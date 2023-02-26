Heartwarming! Kolkata Police Officer Helps Student Who Lost Her Way To Reach Exam Center On Time

New Delhi: The news is often filled with harsh, depressing realities of life. However, every once in a while, we find stories of people that leave us in awe and admiration. The story of how a Kolkata police inspector helped a distressed student find her way to her examination nation is one of those. The police officer's heartwarming act of kindness towards a young schoolgirl has gone viral on social media. The story shared on the official Facebook page of Kolkata Police has won the hearts of people from all walks of life.

The post describes how Inspector Souvik Chakraborty, the OC Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard, was patrolling Strand Road near Raja Katra when he noticed a young girl in a school uniform who was crying and asking for help. The girl was confused about her examination center and had ended up at the wrong place. She was alone and late for her exam as her family had gone to attend a funeral.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, Inspector Chakraborty immediately picked up the student in his official vehicle and informed the Traffic Control Room to ensure a green corridor for the girl. He rushed her to the Adarsh Shiksha Niketan in Shyambazar, her examination center, just as the center was about to open its doors. The young girl was relieved and grateful for the help she received from the Inspector.

The post has received more than 57,000 likes and over 4,300 reshares. The story has garnered an outpouring of love and support from netizens, with many praising the police inspector's kindness and his commitment to his duty.

Social media users praised the cop's kind gesture, with many calling it "commendable." Many expressed their gratitude towards the police for their relentless efforts to help people in need. The heartwarming story of Inspector's benevolent gesture has won over the internet, spreading positivity and hope in these trying times.