Heat wave, dust storm to continue in India predicts IMD

New delhi: With yellowish haze enveloping most parts of north-west India on Tuesday (March 30), the national capital recorded poor air quality and visibility due to strong dust-laden winds blowing at 30 to 40kmph.

The India Meteorological Department said that several parts of north-west India on Monday recorded heat wave conditions, which subsided on Tuesday with dry, dusty winds which started blowing over most parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains.

The dusty weather and poor air quality prevailed over the national capital throughout the day and is expected to continue on Wednesday as well, as per IMD scientists.

The city recorded a maximum of 37.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, six notches above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Delhi reeled under a 'severe' heat wave as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the IMD had said.

The city had recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius on March 31, 1945 and 39.6 degrees Celsius on March 29, 1973, according to IMD data.

India Meteorological Department, taking it to Twitter, announced that, “dust raising Strong Surface Winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 30th March-01st April.” Maximum temperatures are likely to shoot up again from April 2 or 3.

Dust raising Strong Surface Winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 30th March-01st April. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 29, 2021

IMD scientists said, “loose soil combined with strong westerly winds led to these conditions. There is a 42% rain deficiency in March (till March 30) over northwest India, data showed. East and West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi recorded ‘large deficiency’ in rainfall, which is over 60% below normal rain.”

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Churu in West Rajasthan and Brahmapuri (Vidarbha) at 43.3 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jamshedpur.

Meanwhile, Delhi on the day of Holi festival recorded the maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years. The India Meteorological Department said that the temperature on Monday was eight notches more than the normal.

Live TV