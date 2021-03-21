IMD predicts light showers in North India, possible snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has said that several parts of north and northwest India might face some scattered light to moderate rainfall from March 21 to 24.

Under the western disturbance, widespread rainfall as well as snowfall, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, have been predicted over the Western Himalayan region.

Thunderstorm activity with light to moderate rainfall at a few places are very likely over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra during 21st-23rd March, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 20, 2021

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana might receive isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph. These showers are expected to bring relief from the scorching heat in the region. Also, Delhi and other northern India states are likely to receive light to moderate showers.

Thunderstorm activity currently continuing over parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. For location specific forecast please follow the Nowcast link of India Meteorological Department: https://t.co/XlFTYwvsp7 pic.twitter.com/0FaE5hgree — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 20, 2021

IMD, on Sunday, also issued orange alerts for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad urging the residents to be prepared for rough weather. No significant heat wave conditions are likely over the country during next one week.

The beginning of the pre-monsoon season in India, from March 1, brought multiple western disturbances that have successively impacted the North Indian weather. However, India recorded rainfall activity of 34% below Long Period Average (LPA) last week.

Meanwhile, due to absence of any active Western Disturbance, rainfall activity is likely to be below normal over northern parts of the country in the next week. However due to trough/wind discontinuity at south Peninsular India, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning activity likely over south Peninsular India.