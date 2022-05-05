हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Heatwave Alert PM Modi Review Meeting High Temperatures Europe Visit

Heatwave Alert: PM Narendra Modi to chair review meeting on preparedness immediately after Europe visit

Modi is expected to hold seven to eight meetings during the day following his return from the three-day visit to as many European countries.

Heatwave Alert: PM Narendra Modi to chair review meeting on preparedness immediately after Europe visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will chair an important review meeting on preparedness to deal with the heatwave affecting parts of the country and the upcoming monsoon season, government sources said.

They said Modi is expected to hold seven to eight meetings during the day following his return from the three-day visit to as many European countries.

The prime minister will immediately attend office after arriving here, they said. Several parts of the country have logged all-time high temperatures under the impact of the torrid heatwave.

