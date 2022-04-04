हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Weather Update

Heatwave sweeps northwest India, mercury rises above 40 degree Celsius

Many parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and even Himachal Pradesh witnessed heatwave to severe heatwave on Sunday. 

Heatwave sweeps northwest India, mercury rises above 40 degree Celsius
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Several pockets of Rajasthan, Haryana and even Himachal Pradesh witnessed heatwave to severe heatwave on Sunday with mercury rising above 40 degree Celsius in several areas.

Maharashtra`s Akola was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius, followed by Rajasthan`s Barmer which recorded 43.5 degree C.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi too saw a hot day on Sunday with a maximum temperature of 41.7 degree Celsius being recorded at the Najafgarh monitoring station.

The IMD said a prolonged dry spell has led to severe hot weather conditions in northwest India, and heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of Rajasthan, in isolated pockets over south Haryana, Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh during April 3-7, over Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Gujarat during April 3-5, over Himachal Pradesh on April 3-4, and Jammu division on April 3.

Isolated severe heatwave conditions also likely over west Rajasthan on April 3-4.

The IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next three days due to the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Weather UpdateIMD weather forecastIMDDelhi WeatherHeatwaveHeat wave in Delhi40 degress celciusDelhi temperature
Next
Story

Bhaskar Rao, former Bangalore Police Commissioner, joins AAP ahead of Karnataka Assembly election

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Viral Khatakhat: Monkey felt thirsty, policeman gave him water, video went viral