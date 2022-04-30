It’s not easy to reel with unforgiving heatwaves, cruel sun rays and huge electricity dues owing to that all-day-long air conditioner consumption all at the same time. Not to mention the constant power cuts.

In short, the summer relief means spending a better part of your salary on electricity bills and maintenance of these big shots of electrical appliances and trust us. Also, did anyone tell you the adverse impact of AC on your body?

Also Read: Beat heatwaves with these pro-eating tips

Relax! We are not asking you to let yourself sweat in this scorching summer but how about some ideas that can help you keep your castle of comfort cool and breezy without making a big hole in your pocket?

In this article, we will discuss some low-budget and simple hacks that will not only give you extra cooling but help re-decorate the place too!

Make plants your best friend

The best way to keep your surroundings cool is to greenify them- we cannot emphasise more on it more. Plants are easy maintenance and affordable cooling agents.

And there are unlimited side benefits. Plants will keep the air at your home purified, make the place looks beautiful and most importantly, plants instantly uplift mood so rough workdays are sorted too.

The right kind of light

You can’t even imagine the kind of heat your wrong light is producing in your home. The yellow glowy fairy lights are good for cosy winters but a big NO-NO in summers.

Invest in some affordable cool shade lights with a blue, white and pink tone. These will naturally help soothe your surrounding and also- VIBES!

Rice Pillow

We bet no one told you but rice bags can be a great cooling agent and help you feel all cool while sleeping. Take a few hands of rice and fill it in a cotton cloth, stitch it and use.

If you are not much of a DIY person, then these rice pillows are available at a reasonable price in the market too. Buy one and see the magic. Rice pillows not only help cool your bed but can also relieve rashes and scratches.

Wet curtains

It’s an ancient Egyptian technique to use wet cotton sheets as curtains that can transform the hot air into sooting breezes, also easy squeezy to do.

Just wet a sheet and hang it over the window or doors.

Ice and fan

The best way to give some rest to your AC is by combining ice with fan. It works 100%.

Take a bowl of ice cubes and put it before your fan. The air will emit will come to you with the touch of ice and Godd!! it really feels good.

Warning: You might never switch on your AC after trying these hacks out.

Live TV