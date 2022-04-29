The sun seems to be in no mood to show us any mercy this year. With temperatures soaring high in North India, heatwaves warnings have already been issued in several states to save the citizens from the adverse effects of heat.

The temperature crossed the 40-degree mark every day in Delhi-NCR and other adjoining states. However, this is not about just feeling the heat anymore. The scorching heat of the sun is posing several health risks to the human body and what you eat matters a lot.

As this summer continues to make our lives difficult, it’s time to hit back with some pro-eating tips.

Here is what you should eat this summer to protect yourself from the heatwaves and cruel sun:

Watermelon

Keeping yourself hydrated is the key and what better way to have a juicy fruit like a watermelon.

Watermelon is a great source of hydration as it contains 91.45 per cent water and therefore it is the best cooling food to have during summer. Also, this fruit is jam-packed with antioxidants that are good for your skin and immunity. They also protect you from a stroke.

Apart from just eating, one can also apply watermelon directly to the face to protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt has cooling effects as it is rich in probiotics that are great for digestion.

The presence of good bacteria in yoghurt makes it a super-food to have to boost immunity and reduce the likelihood of UTI infections which are common in summers.

Basil seeds

Basil seeds are undoubtedly a natural cooling agent and help alleviate acidity, constipation, and skin health.

To get the best benefits of basil seeds, they can be soaked for 4–5 hours in water and then consumed by adding it to water or any beverage.

Coconut Water

Coconut water, just the name can give relief if you imagine yourself out in the scorching heat. The fruit is rich in vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes which protects the body from the adverse effects of heat.

Drink coconut water in its most natural form to stay hydrated, cut sodium, and also to add potassium to your diet.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a great source of water and Vitamin C and most importantly lycopene. This agent guards your skin against the ultraviolet rays of the sun and gives it extra protection in the summer.

Make sure you add raw tomatoes t your diet in summer.

