Heavy rain and flash floods to hit Jammu-Kashmir on July 18, IMD issues advisory

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir meteorological department issued a weather advisory on Saturday warning heavy rains from July 18 To July 21.

The advisory suggested administration remain alert as heavy rains and flash floods can disrupt surface transport.

The advisory says, “Lower and Middle level tropospheric winds from north Arabian sea are most likely to interact with Easterly Winds ( from Bay of Bengal) from 18th to 21st July.”

“The system is most likely to cause widespread Heavy to Very Heavy Rain, Thunder with lightning at most places of Jammu mainly in Pirpanjal Range and plains of Jammu division from 19th to 21st and Moderate to Heavy Rain/ Thunder with lightning in many places of Kashmir division during the said period,” it further said.

Probable Impacts include:

1. Moderate to High risk of flash flood in J&K.

2. Temporary disruption of surface traffic mainly on Jammu- Srinagar, Srinagar-Leh, Doda-Kishtawar, Mughal Road from 19th to 21st July 2021

3. Landslides and falling boulders at vulnerable places.

4. Water logging and minor floods over low lying areas.

5. Suspension of agricultural and horticultural operations during above period.



The Meteorological department has written a letter with this advisory to both divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir intimating them well in advance to remain vigilant to tackle the situation.

