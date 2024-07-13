Advertisement
HEAVY RAINFALL

Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, IMD Raises Alert; Check Full Forecast

The weather department issued a yellow alert for Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal on Saturday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The monsoon has arrived in a major part of the country, causing waterlogging and flooding in several areas.On Saturday, the Indian Metrological Department raised an alert for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and other states as well. The isolated regions of  Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on July 13.


Weather And Flood Update Of Uttar Pradesh

The weather department raised a yellow alert for all the districts of Uttar Pradesh while the state's capital Lucknow reported experiencing a minimum of 28.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34.0 degrees Celcius. Lucknow may witness spells of rain with cloudy sky and thundershowers today.

More than 700 villages of the state were affected by the flood as the river level went high while the deaths of 11 people recently in rain-related incidents, PTI reported. According to the report, the state recorded an average of 7.5 mm of rainfall in the period.

IMD Predicts Rainfall In Delhi

The national capital continues to experience rainfall accompanied by cloudy sky and thunderstorms on Saturday, July 13.  Delhi reported experiencing a minimum of 25.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees Celcius today.

 

 

 

